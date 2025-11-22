Critical Analysis: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) vs. Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and St. Joe”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A St. Joe $488.69 million 6.78 $74.19 million $1.80 31.88

Profitability

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A St. Joe 21.40% 14.10% 6.77%

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates and St. Joe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 0 1 0 3.00 St. Joe 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

St. Joe beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers. This segment primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment is also involved in the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

