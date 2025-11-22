Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $18.20 million and $3.85 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyhedra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,527.61 or 0.99822228 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 385,746,980.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.04577197 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $5,027,965.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyhedra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyhedra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.