Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 18th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

