Comparing ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -109.54% -43.95% ZyVersa Therapeutics Competitors -1,425.99% -589.65% -28.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZyVersa Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -$9.41 million -0.04 ZyVersa Therapeutics Competitors $966.99 million -$45.82 million 12.31

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZyVersa Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZyVersa Therapeutics. ZyVersa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZyVersa Therapeutics competitors beat ZyVersa Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

