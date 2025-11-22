Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 10,425 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 3.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $33,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.