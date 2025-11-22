Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

