VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAX. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 657,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of RAAX opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

