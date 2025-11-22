Steven Udvar-Hazy Sells 3,000 Shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Udvar-Hazy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,197,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,356,298.08. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $140,030,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 930.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,321,000 after buying an additional 2,061,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,534,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,910,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

