Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVSE

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,450,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,496,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $66.51.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

