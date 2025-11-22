Insider Selling: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Director Sells $239,678.56 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $239,678.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,306.94. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.TTM Technologies's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

