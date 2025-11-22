Joseph Leo Binz Sells 1,710 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $252,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 213,241 shares in the company, valued at $31,444,517.86. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 4,531 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $690,796.26.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of -206.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

