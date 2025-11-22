Insider Selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) VP Sells $279,229.28 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $279,229.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,849.37. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Koon Keung Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 5.7%

BELFA opened at $120.53 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 10.04%. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

