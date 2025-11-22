Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 111.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $167.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

