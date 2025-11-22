Morgan Stanley Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $21.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,958,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 886,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,597,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,072,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,517,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,220,000 after buying an additional 2,108,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,021,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,179,000 after buying an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,946,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

