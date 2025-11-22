Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.52.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,860 shares of company stock worth $3,404,362. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.