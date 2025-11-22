Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.52.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,860 shares of company stock worth $3,404,362. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

