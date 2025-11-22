iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.91% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,357,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ESGU opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.