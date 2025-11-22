LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 264.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.