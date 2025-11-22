QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at $630,234.22. The trade was a 389.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.