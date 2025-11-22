Prudential PLC Buys 28,559 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Prudential PLC increased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.