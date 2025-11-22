National Pension Service Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,528,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPM opened at $297.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

