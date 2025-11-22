Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 161.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

