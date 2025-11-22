Renasant Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Renasant Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.