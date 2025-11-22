Seeds Investor LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

