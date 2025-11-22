VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Zacks reports. VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $297.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.87 million. VNET Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.19. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Bank of America boosted their price target on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VNET Group by 1,201.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 472,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in VNET Group by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

