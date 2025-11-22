5,318 Shares in Westlake Corporation $WLK Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Westlake by 3,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 107.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 66.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Westlake Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $133.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 target price on Westlake in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

