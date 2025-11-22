Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 60.3% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 447,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,036,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,618 shares of company stock worth $185,577,237. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Up 2.2%

SYK opened at $368.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

