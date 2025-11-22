Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,884,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 82,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of IDXX opened at $725.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $735.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

