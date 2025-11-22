Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 19,232 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 334 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $81,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,224.60. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $242,952.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,189.14. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,539. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.2%

VRSN stock opened at $251.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.56 and a 200 day moving average of $272.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.67 and a twelve month high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

