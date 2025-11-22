Seeds Investor LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Corning by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 8.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

