Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870- EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $14.84 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 155.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.