Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $532,000 Investment in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 1,362,370 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 210.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,274,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 863,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 721,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 96.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,355,000 after acquiring an additional 622,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $24,339,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:AR opened at $33.56 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

