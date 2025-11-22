Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 271,829 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4,664.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 271,829 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 51.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE GIL opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

