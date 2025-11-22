Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $410.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.53. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

