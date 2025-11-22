Babcock International Group (BCKIF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3602 per share and revenue of $3.3910 billion for the quarter.
Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.4%
BCKIF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Babcock International Group
