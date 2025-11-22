Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,173,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,814,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 80.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,176,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

