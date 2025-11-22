Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $446,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,927,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,493,163,000 after buying an additional 761,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after acquiring an additional 636,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after purchasing an additional 505,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

