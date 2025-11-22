Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,745,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NU were worth $394,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $150,763,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in NU by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.