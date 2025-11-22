Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,643 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 417.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.42.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

