Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 288,006 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $608,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after buying an additional 1,187,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,051,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,795,000 after buying an additional 950,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

