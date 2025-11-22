MAI Capital Management Purchases 632 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Arete Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Arete cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,421 shares of company stock worth $15,606,412 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $235.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.35 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

