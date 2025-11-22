MAI Capital Management Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,113,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $228.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.