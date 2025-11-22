Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,449 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of CME Group worth $637,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8%

CME opened at $273.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.78. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

