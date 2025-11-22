MAI Capital Management Sells 2,282 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.