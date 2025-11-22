Legal & General Group Plc Sells 100,484 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,484 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.84% of Cloudflare worth $572,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 599,869 shares of company stock worth $126,762,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.5%

NET opened at $186.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

