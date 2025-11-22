Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $426,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $286.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

