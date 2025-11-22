DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $479,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $38.52 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

