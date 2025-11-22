Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 32,546 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
LULU opened at $168.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.68.
Insider Activity at lululemon athletica
In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
lululemon athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
