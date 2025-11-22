Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 53,546 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 53,546 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 561,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after buying an additional 12,705,061 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,022,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 603,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KGC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

