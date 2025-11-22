Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $234.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

