Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $667,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2,646.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $251,144.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 387,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,297 shares of company stock worth $34,932,463. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

